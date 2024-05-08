Pune: Elderly Woman Duped of Rs 2.80 Crore in Parcel Scam, Cyber Police Investigate

Pune: An elderly woman was allegedly duped into saying that a parcel sent from Mumbai in her name was stuck in customs and had links with terrorism. The woman complained to the cyber police station on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place between April 26 and May 6. A man claiming to be Akash Kumar from FedEx Courier told called the woman and said that her package from Mumbai was stuck at customs. The man further said that a case had been registered in the woman's name with the NCB department in Mumbai as the parcel contained drugs. The woman was told that if she wanted to avoid action, she would have to download an application.

The unknown caller then took the bank account details to verify the account. He also asked her to send all the money in her account to the given bank account to verify the bank account.



The woman sent Rs 2.80 crore to the bank accounts of cyber thieves. Realizing the fraud, the woman approached the cyber police station. A case of cheating and under the Information Technology Act has been registered against the unidentified mobile holder at the cyber police station and senior police inspector Minal Supe-Patil is investigating further.