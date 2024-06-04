Pune Election Results 2024: Ravindra Dhangekar and Vasant More Trail Behind as Murlidhar Mohol Surges Ahead in Early Lok Sabha Trends

Pune: The Pune Lok Sabha constituency has become the ground for one of the most intriguing contests in the state. BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Vasant More are in the fray. Postal voting is currently being counted. NDA candidate Murlidhar Mohol is leading in the counting. Mohol has taken the lead in the early trends while Dhangekar and More are trailing.

There are a total of 20,61,276 voters in Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Of these, 11,03,678 voters exercised their franchise. Vadgaon Sheri 2,41,817, Shivajinagar 1,41,113, Kothrud 2,17,455, Parbati 1,89,184, Pune Cantonment 1,49,984 and Kasba 1,64,105.

A total of 10,35,236 people cast their votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Pune Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 11,03,678 voters exercised their franchise this year. This resulted in 68,422 more votes than in the last election.

