Pune: FIR Filed Against Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members for Harassing Intern Reporters During Ganpati Visarjan

Pune Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Pune Police have registered a case against two members of a dhol-tasha troupe after two intern reporters were allegedly harassed during the Ganesh immersion procession near Budhwar Chowk on Saturday, September 7, 2025. The FIR was filed at Faraskhana Police Station on Sunday night around 11:30 pm.

According to the reports, the incident occurred between 7:30 pm and 7:35 pm on September 6 near Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple. The 20-year-old complainant, accompanied by a colleague, had gone to cover the immersion procession when a member of the Trital Dhol Tasha Pathak allegedly rolled an iron trolley wheel over her foot. When she confronted the accused, he allegedly pushed her, touched her inappropriately, and shoved her back. Her colleague was also pushed while another troupe member allegedly hurled abuses and threats.

Police have booked two unknown persons under Sections 74, 75(1), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sub-Inspector Punam Patil is leading the investigation. Officials said efforts are underway to identify the accused using available video footage.