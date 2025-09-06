Pune Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Ajit Pawar Plays Dhol During Ganesh Immersion Procession (VIDEO)

Pune Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar joined devotees as Ganesh immersion processions began in Pune on Saturday, Saturday, September 6, 2025. He played the dhol during the celebrations, drawing cheers from the crowd.Videos from the event showed Pawar in traditional attire enthusiastically beating the drum alongside performers as the Ganesh idol was carried for immersion.

Earlier, Pawar and his wife performed Anant Chaturthi pooja at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple. He said the ten-day festival passed quickly and praised the devotion of the people. Pawar also prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all.

The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to citizens to follow police instructions and cooperate during the immersion processions.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a 10-day festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. This year’s celebrations began on August 27 and ended on Anantha Chaturdashi. In Pune, the Shree Kasba Ganpati idol, known as 'Manacha Pahila Ganpati,' led the immersion procession, followed by thousands of other idols from homes and pandals.