Pune GBS Outbreak: 47 ICU, 21 Ventilator Cases as Suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome Infections Rise

The number of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases continues to rise, with five new cases reported on Monday, bringing the total number of suspected cases in Pune to 163. Among these, 47 patients have been discharged, 47 are in the ICU, and 21 are on ventilators. Of the infected, 32 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation area, 86 from surrounding villages, including 18 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 19 from rural areas, and eight from other districts. The highest concentration of cases is in the 20 to 29 age group, followed by 24 cases in children aged 0 to 9 years and 25 cases in individuals aged 50 to 59 years.

In response to the growing number of GBS cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped up its efforts to contain the situation. Surveys are being conducted across the affected villages, with an emphasis on increasing chlorine levels in well water and repairing sewage channels. Additional measures include ensuring the availability of oxygen and ventilator beds, offering free treatment to patients, and providing counseling for the families of those affected.

The PMC has successfully completed a survey of 43,000 houses, while distributing 20,000 Medicolor bottles to the affected villages. Medical officers are also closely monitoring hospitals to prevent financial exploitation of patients by private healthcare providers.

