Pune Jeweller Receives Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

A prominent jeweller from Pune has reportedly received a threat via email, with the sender claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding a substantial ransom in crores. The jeweller received the email on Friday night, according to police sources. A senior officer from Pune city police confirmed the incident, stating, “We have initiated a technical analysis of the email. While it initially appears to be a hoax, we are exploring all possible angles.”

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has previously made headlines for threatening actor Salman Khan, and some individuals arrested in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique have alleged ties to the gang. Police suspect the email might have been sent under the guise of the Bishnoi gang. "Currently, the case is being handled by the cyber department, which is investigating any potential links to the Bishnoi gang," officials added. Further details about the case have not yet been disclosed, but authorities noted that the businessman is well-known in the city.

