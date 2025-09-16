Pune: Lift Carrying Six, Including Child, Collapses; Residents Blame Builder for Negligence (Watch Video)

A shocking incident occurred in Pune’s Wagholi area on Tuesday, September 15, when a lift suddenly collapsed inside a residential building. Six people, including three women, two men, and a young child, were trapped inside during the fall. The chilling moment was captured on CCTV footage, which later went viral and left many viewers stunned. The video shows the lift losing control and descending rapidly. Though the situation caused panic, all occupants miraculously walked out without injuries. The incident has raised several concerns regarding building safety and the upkeep of lifts in residential complexes.

Pune: A lift inside a residential building carrying six people collapsed in Wagholi. Following the accident, society members accused the builder of gross negligence and filed a formal complaint with the police.#Pune#ViralVideo#LiftCollapse#LiftAccident#Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/vX8rxf94J0 — Ashmita Chhabria (@ChhabriaAshmita) September 16, 2025

Fortunately, despite the terrifying plunge, none of the passengers sustained any harm. The incident occurred in the evening, creating a few tense moments of fear among those trapped inside. CCTV recordings revealed the sudden acceleration of the lift before it came crashing down. Shockingly, even after the severe impact, all passengers managed to remain safe, which many described as nothing short of a miracle. The footage has since sparked conversations about how such accidents could end differently if proper safety mechanisms are not in place within residential lifts.

Following the accident, society members accused the builder of gross negligence and filed a formal complaint with the police, reported Pune Pulse. Fear has now gripped the community, with residents demanding immediate safety checks and strict accountability from those responsible. The incident has intensified concerns over the maintenance of lifts in housing complexes. Locals emphasized that routine inspections, timely replacement of faulty parts, and stronger safety protocols are essential to prevent future mishaps. The demand for strict legal action against the builder has gained momentum, as residents seek assurance of their safety and accountability from authorities.