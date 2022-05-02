PUNE: Maha-aarti program organized by MNS postponed

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has postponed the Maha Aarti program to be held in Pune tomorrow (May 3). The MNS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had announced on Saturday (April 30) that Aarti would be held on May 3 in all major temples in Pune by using loudspeakers. For this, all the department heads of MNS were instructed to organize Maha Aarti in their respective parts. But now it has been announced that MNS has postponed the Maha Aarti program.

Addressing a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad, where a huge crowd was gathered, the MNS chief said, "Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume."

MNS has informed that we are postponing tomorrow's Maha Aarti program.

The MNS had held a press conference on Saturday and said that Maha Aarti would be performed in all the temples in Pune with loudspeakers. Similar instructions were also given to the department heads. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal were also to participate in this Maha Aarti program. Officials of both the unions also participated in the press conference.