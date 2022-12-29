Pune: Major roads to be closed on 31st Dec to avoid traffic

Fergusson College Road (FC Road) and Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) will be closed to vehicles on December 31. DCP (Traffic Branch) Vijay Kumar Magar has stated that after analysing the throng on these two major routes in Pune after 7 p.m., the roads will be blocked to vehicles. People are thronging FC Road and MG Road to enjoy the last night of the year. This causes major traffic jams and long lines of vehicles; as a result, both of these highways will be closed to traffic.

The police have also urged people not to drive while under the influence of alcohol. Those who "drink and drive" will be closely monitored by the police. For driving under the influence of alcohol, drivers might face a $1,000 fine and have their vehicles seized. After two years, it was agreed to use the breathalyser. The traffic section of the police has taken strong measures if the driver is proven to be under the influence of alcohol.