Pune Man Films Wife Bathing, Threatens to Leak Video Unless She Pays ₹1.5 Lakh for Loan EMIs

A woman has filed a police complaint against her husband for secretly recording her while bathing and threatening to release the video clips if she fails to bring in more money for car EMIs. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, who is also a Class I government officer posted in the city like her husband, accusing the man and seven of his family members of blackmail, dowry harassment and breach of privacy.

According to police, the couple got married in 2020. Over time, the husband reportedly grew suspicious of his wife’s character and began subjecting her to physical and mental abuse. To spy on her and secretly monitor her activities, he allegedly installed hidden cameras throughout the house, including in the bathroom, and would track her even while he was at work.In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband repeatedly threatened to release her bathing videos on the internet unless she brought Rs 1.5 lakh from her parents to help repay car and home loans.

She also claimed that since their marriage, her in-laws — including her husband's mother, father, brother, sister, and others — had consistently harassed her and pressured her to bring money and a car from her parental home.Police have registered a case against the husband and his seven relatives under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of blackmail, domestic abuse, exploitation, and violation of privacy. No arrests have been made in the matter so far.