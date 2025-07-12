Pune: Man Rescued from Cliff’s Edge at Kalu Waterfall in Junnar; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A young man was rescued after slipping near the edge of the famous Kalu Waterfall in Junnar, Pune district, on Saturday afternoon. The waterfall drops into a gorge about 200 to 300 feet deep. The incident took place around 3 pm at the top point of the waterfall. According to the media reports, the man slipped while crossing the river and was caught in the fast-moving water near the edge of the gorge. Tourists nearby acted quickly and created a rope using scarves and shawls to pull him to safety. A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media.

According to the reports, the man was part of a group visiting from Pune along with tourists from Hyderabad. The rescuers were identified as Santosh Jadhav, Umesh Raskar, Shrikant Abale, Sandeep Gore, Tushar Memane, Sandeep Sable and Nilesh Pachpind. One of the rescuers reportedly said the man fell while fooling around near the water and was carried by the current to the cliff’s edge. The group did not have a rope at hand and used clothing items to create one. After pulling the man to safety, the rescuers also scolded him and warned him not to repeat such risky behaviour.

The Kalu Waterfall near Khireswar village is a popular tourist spot and attracts large crowds during the monsoon as the site offers scenic views. However, the area lacks proper safety infrastructure such as railings. Several past incidents have been reported where tourists slipped into the river or fell from the cliffs while trying to take selfies or record videos.