Pune: Minor Boy Attacked by Knife while Visiting Friend, Accused Arrested

Pune: A minor boy was attacked with a Koyta (knife) by four people in Pune on Friday night. The incident took place near Hanuman Mandir in the Sambhajinagar area of the city.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was celebrating his friend's birthday when the attack took place. The attackers had a previous argument with the victim's friend.

The police have arrested one of the attackers, identified as Vicky Kamble (24), and have taken three other minors into custody.

According to the police, the victim was celebrating his friend's birthday at a Hanuman temple in Sambhajinagar on Friday night. The attackers, who were also minors, were in the area at the time. The attackers started arguing with the victim's friend. The victim intervened and asked the attackers why they were arguing. This led to a verbal altercation between the victim and the attackers. The attackers left the scene, but they returned later that night. They were armed with knives.

The attackers attacked the victim, hitting him in the face and head with the sharp tool. The victim was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital.

The police are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the motive for the attack