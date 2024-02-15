Pune Police Arrests Criminal Group Involved in Deceptive Robberies using Social Media

In a significant development, the Pune City Police's Detection Branch of the Vishrantwadi Police Station arrested a criminal group that had been robbing men by enticing them to provide females for pleasure.

According to the police, a 22-year-old Alandi resident was solicited on Facebook by three unidentified people who used deceitful techniques. By promising him a meeting with a female, they persuaded him to an open area behind Kasturba Society in Vishrantwadi, close to the quarry, on February 1. Things took an ugly turn when the victim was assaulted, abused threatened, and looted of his mobile phone and cash totalling Rs 43,000.

The victim immediately rushed to the Vishrantwadi police station and registered a complaint against the culprits accordingly the investigation team carried out the technical analysis examined the surveillance cameras and examined the CCTV footages near the crime scene. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and arrested the accused Aman Aziz Shaikh (age 22, resident of Vadgainsheri), Majarjuber Khan (age 24, resident of Yerwada) and Deepak Shantaram Kamble (age 23, resident of Yerwada).

As per the police, the accused have confessed to their crime and are currently placed in Yerwada jail in judicial custody.