Pune Police Arrests Murder Suspects Within 24 Hours in Wanowrie



Pune Police Crime Branch Unit 5 acted swiftly to arrest suspects connected to a murder in Wanowrie, Pune, within 24 hours of the crime. The incident unfolded with the discovery of an unidentified man brutally assaulted with sticks and sharp weapons near Vikrambatra Colony, in close proximity to Central College. A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code in response to this tragic event.

The investigation was handed over to Crime branch Unit 5 and Police Inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade along with the investigation team visited the crime scene. Initially the police team failed to identify the victim however after further investigation the murdered victim was identified as 22 year old Navia Pathan ( resident of Kondhwa).

Further investigation revealed that the victim had a family dispute with the accused Arvind Amrit Kamble ( age 26, resident of GS tower, market yard, gultekadi, Pune). The investigation team visited Kambles residence and found it locked. The police received a tipp off that the accused Kamble along with Rohit Hanumant Putge was heading towards Karnataka on a bullet motorcycle.

Police Sub-Inspector Avinash Lohote and his team laid a trap a set up blockade near Kanha Hotel Chowk in Kondhwa. The police intercepted the suspects, who attempted to flee, and arrested Kamble and Putge(age 19, resident of Katraj).

While interrogation, Kamble confessed to the murder, citing that Pathan harassed his sister, Priyanka Amrit Kamble, and he killed him out of rage. Kamble and Putge are now in custody at Wanwadi Police Station.

Kamble is an on record criminal with previous offenses registered at various police stations, including Bibvewadi, Wakad, and Marketyard.