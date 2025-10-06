Pune Police Constable Attacked by Koyta Gang on Law College Road; Accused Absconding

A Pune police constable was brutally attacked by the Koyta gang on Law College Road late on Sunday night, October 6. The incident occurred over a vehicle collision, two unidentified men attacked the police personnel, resulting in serious injuries and raising questions overthe law and order situation in the city.

The injured constable Amol Katkar is currently serving with Crime Branch Unit 3. According to reports, the constable was returning home after his shift when his vehicle was accidently touched by a bike carrying the accused. After which heated argument between them turned into a physical altercation.

During this, the duo attacked Katkar with Koyta (sickle), leading him to serious injuries on his body parts, including on his head. After the attack, the accused fled the scene, leaving the constable bleeding on the road. A passerby immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for his serious injuries.

Pune Police is currently reviewing the CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the accused. Further investigations are underway.