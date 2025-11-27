Pune: Pune PMRDA Launches Major Action Plan to Resolve Traffic Issues in Hinjewadi, Wagholi and Shikrapur

To address the growing traffic congestion across Pune, especially in Hinjewadi, Wagholi, Shikrapur and nearby areas, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken a significant step forward. Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, PMRDA Commissioner Dr. Yogesh Mhase conducted a high-level review meeting at the Akurdi headquarters. The meeting included officials from revenue, transport, MIDC, highway authorities, metro, and several other departments. Citizens were also allowed to participate and share direct suggestions. Senior officials, including police and land acquisition teams, attended the discussion to explore immediate and long-term traffic solutions.

During the meeting, officials were instructed to make the entire region pothole-free by December 5. A detailed assessment was carried out regarding land acquisition for new routes in Hinjewadi and the improvement of existing roads. Directions were issued to submit land acquisition proposals for the Hinjewadi Phase 1 to Phase 3 elevated corridor urgently. Metro authorities were instructed to repair potholes under Metro Line 3 and hand over the road to MIDC after restoration. Dr. Mhase confirmed that PMRDA will fund permanent traffic signals and CCTV installations in Hinjewadi to improve monitoring and traffic flow. Strict action was ordered against rule-violating dumper drivers and dust-causing RMC plants operating in the area.

Updates were also shared about construction progress along the Pune–Mumbai Ring Road, with ongoing work on underpasses and service roads. According to NHAI officials, delayed land acquisition related to the Bhugaon stretch is now being resolved, and work orders will be issued next week. A 30-metre-wide parallel ring road to ease Wagholi–Shikrapur traffic has already been demarcated, and road development is underway through the municipal corporation. Officials were instructed to submit an urgent report on the Wagholi–Kesnand bypass after a joint inspection. Alternative routes proposed under the regional development plan for traffic relief in Shikrapur were also reviewed, with instructions to accelerate land-related processes.

Several connecting road projects, such as Talegaon Dhamdhere–Isapat Road, Mazak India–L&T Phata–Shikrapur routes, along with new bridges, are expected to significantly reduce congestion once completed. Survey reports regarding natural water channels in Hinjewadi are scheduled to be submitted within two days, after which encroachments and obstructions will be cleared by a joint enforcement team. Officials emphasized that if this comprehensive regional action plan is executed as scheduled, it will provide major relief to traffic-affected zones across Hinjewadi, Wagholi and Shikrapur, improving daily travel and regional mobility for thousands of commuters.