Pune: Sakal nagar road to Pashan road closed due to traffic

The police recruitment process has started at Police Headquarters, Pune Rural. As a result, public transportation is no longer available from Sakal nagar Road to Pashan Road (the road that runs through Police Headquarters) as of Friday (6).

About 62 thousand candidates will come for police recruitment. Therefore, there is a possibility of difficulty in the recruitment process due to the traffic on the way from the police headquarters. Therefore, a temporary change has been made by the traffic department. Public traffic on the road from Sakal nagar Road to Pashan Road (the road passing through Police Headquarters) will remain closed until the police recruitment process is completed. Citizens have been requested to cooperate in this regard.