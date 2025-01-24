Pune Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Posts Remorseful Video On Office Group After Murder

A tragic incident unfolded in Pune's Kharadi area on Wednesday morning when a man, identified as Shivdas Gite (37), allegedly stabbed his wife, Jyoti Gite (27), to death with a pair of scissors. The incident stemmed from a heated argument between the couple at around 4:30 am. During the altercation, Shivdas attacked Jyoti, inflicting a fatal stab wound to her throat.

Neighbors, alerted by Jyoti's cries for help, rushed her to the hospital, but she was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival. Following the horrific act, Shivdas reportedly recorded a video on his phone expressing remorse for his actions. He then shared this video with his colleagues via the office social media group.Shivdas has been apprehended by the police and charged with murder.

