Pune: Two Held for Blackmailing Man Over Visit to Budhwar Peth Red-Light Area

Nanded City Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly blackmailing a man who had visited Pune’s Budhwar Peth area. The accused tried to extort Rs 20,000 from the man by threatening to expose his visit to the red-light area.

According to police, the accused secretly recorded a video of the man while he was in Budhwar Peth. They later followed him to his residence in Nanded City and confronted him.

The accused allegedly fabricated a story, claiming the man had taken ₹20,000 from them and demanded repayment. They threatened to file a police complaint and said they would make the video public if he did not comply.

The men also attempted to call the police helpline number 112 in an effort to lodge a false complaint against the victim.

However, when police responded to the call and began an inquiry, they found the accused were blackmailing the man. Both were taken into custody on the spot.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Nanded City Police.