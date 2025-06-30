Pune Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Warns of Heavy Rain Till July 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to continue through July 4. The alert is part of a broader weather pattern affecting much of India’s western coast, bringing widespread rainfall and unstable conditions. With the monsoon intensifying, Pune and its surrounding regions are likely to witness persistent showers, leading to potential disruptions. Residents are advised to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as the risk of waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and reduced visibility remains high throughout the period. The IMD has urged commuters to plan their travel with extra time in hand and avoid areas known to flood easily. Emergency services are likely to be on alert as the region prepares for a sustained spell of wet weather.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast for Pune from July 1 to July 6, cloudy skies and frequent rainfall will dominate the weather pattern. Temperatures are expected to remain mild, with highs around 28–29°C and lows between 21–22°C. The orange alert—indicating the likelihood of very heavy rain—will remain in place from July 1 to July 4, with lighter but still significant rainfall predicted on July 5 and 6, for which a yellow alert has been issued. Humidity levels during this period will range from 65% to 88%, contributing to a muggy and damp atmosphere. Though rainfall intensity may vary, consistent showers are expected to persist daily, with moderate to light rain likely even after the orange alert period ends.

In addition to the land-based warnings, the IMD has also issued marine advisories cautioning fishermen against venturing into the Arabian Sea from June 29 to July 4, due to rough sea conditions and high wind activity. This advisory affects the Gujarat coast, the Konkan region, as well as central and northern parts of the Arabian Sea. Specific caution dates include June 29, July 2, and July 3 for the Konkan coast; June 30 and July 1 for the north Konkan coast; and similar warnings have been issued for the Goa and Karnataka coasts during this period. Fishermen are strongly urged to comply with these warnings to ensure safety amid the adverse sea and weather conditions. Authorities are also advised to stay on alert and implement safety measures in vulnerable areas.