Pune: Wrestlers Accused of Molestation and Assaulting Police Aspirants During Fight at Taljai Maidan (Watch Video)

A significant brawl broke out between wrestler and youth near Pune's Taljai Maidan on Tuesday morning. As per reports it is said that this verbal fight broke out after wrestlers allegedly abused man and molested young women. Video of this incident went viral on social media. Meanwhile, the youth who is currently preparing for police recruitment staged a protest in front of the Police Commissioner's office. He claimed the Sahakarnagar police were refusing to register complaints, and a case was subsequently filed late that night.

Every morning, 150 to 170 young men and women prepare for police recruitment at Taljai Maidan in Sahakarnagar. According to the youth preparing for recruitment, they were practicing at Taljai Maidan on Tuesday (15th) morning. At that time, four wrestlers stopped in the middle of the ground. After asking them to move aside, they abused and pushed them. At this time, the police personnel who had come to practice for the field examination for the post of PSI under the police department came to resolve the fight. However, the wrestlers also abused and beat them. The wrestlers then called their other teammates and beat up the young men who were practicing. The youths alleged that some wrestlers had molested and molested the young women.

Meanwhile, a sit-in protest was held in front of the Police Commissioner's office around 4 pm, alleging that the Sahakarnagar police were not taking complaints against the wrestlers despite the beatings that took place around 8 am. At this time, senior police officers spoke to the youth and instructed them to contact the Sahakarnagar police station and take appropriate action. After that, the work of registering a case at the Sahakarnagar police station continued till late at night