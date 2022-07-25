Pune's Vishrantwadi government hostel providing poor quality of food

Pune: Poor students dare to venture out of the village for education because of the availability of accommodation and food. After getting admission in the government hostel, these students are facing various problems instead of facilities. The students of the government hostel at Vishrantwadi of Social Justice Department are asking whether justice will be given by improving the quality of food.

The quality of food in the government hostels of the backward class children of Vishrantwadi, Unit One, Sant Dnyaneshwar and Koregaon Park is deteriorating day by day. Even breakfast and lunch are not served on time. Students say that when they complain about this, they are told that the officials also eat the same food.

Hostel problem

Unsanitary kitchen

No food quality

There are no menus in the meals as per rules

No water facility

Breakfast is not available on time

"There are four hundred students in the hostel here. Everyone has different preferences. It is not possible to give food like that. Food quality is good. If there is any complaint, it will be noted and necessary correction will be made. If breakfast is not available on time, it will be served early in the morning as per the demand of the students" said Santosh Jain, Head of House, Government Hostel, Pune.