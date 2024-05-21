Tragic Accident at Khandala: Overturned Container Crushes Car, Killing Two and Injuring Six

Pune: A major accident took place at Khandala Battery Hill on the Mumbai-Pune old highway. The accident took place at around 10.30 pm on Monday when the container, which was heading towards Mumbai, overturned and fell on a car coming towards Pune. The car was completely crushed. Two people died on the spot and six others were injured in the accident.

Based on the complaint filed by Kishor Sonawane, a case was registered against the unidentified container driver at Lonavala City police station under sections 304 (A), 279, 337, 338 Motor Vehicles Act 184, 134B of the IPC.

The deceased were identified as Dattatray Ramdas Chaudhary (55) and Kavita Dattatray Chaudhary (46), both residents of Nimdale in Dhule district and Devkanpimpri in Jalgaon district. The injured have been identified as Bhumika Dattatray Chaudhary (16), Mitansh Dattatray Chaudhary (9), both residents of Nimdale, Dist. Dhule, Yogesh Shriram Chaudhary (40), Janhvi Yogesh Chaudhary (31), Dipansha Yogesh Chaudhary (9), Jigisha Yogesh Chaudhary (1.5 years).

According to Lonavala city police, the container (MH 14FT 1445), which was heading towards Mumbai at around 10.30 pm on Monday (May 20), lost control towards and overturned on the Pune-bound car (MH 14 BX 1605) after it lost control of the vehicle at a slope and turn at Khandala Battery Hill. The accident was so severe that the car was completely buried under the container. A woman, including the driver of the car, was killed and six others in the car were injured in the accident.The container driver fled the spot after the accident. The injured have been admitted to private hospitals for treatment.

Assistant police inspector Rahul Lad is investigating the incident under the guidance of Lonavala city police inspector Suhas Jagtap.