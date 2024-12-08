Tragic Pune-Mumbai Expressway Accident: Goods Truck Runs Over 19-Year-Old; Shocking CCTV Footage Emerges

A devastating incident occurred on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday, when a goods-carrying trailer lost control and ran over a man after colliding with several vehicles. The accident took place outside a food court in the Khopoli area of Raigad, Maharashtra, and was captured on CCTV footage.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Indradev Paswan, a hotel employee, was tragically struck by the trailer after it hit multiple vehicles before running him over. The driver of the trailer also sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Khopoli Municipality Hospital.

Caught On CCTV: Goods Trailer Rams into Food Court on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 1 Killed



Click here to read morehttps://t.co/5inenHT18M#MumbaiPuneExpressway#MumbaiPuneExpresswayAccident#Videopic.twitter.com/RvePH3Msuf — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2024

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, although no arrests have been made as of yet. The truck, which was traveling from Pune to Mumbai, is believed to have lost control, leading to the fatal accident.