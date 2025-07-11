Train Accident in Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails Near Monkey Hill Station Between Lonavala and Karjat; Express Trains Affected

A goods train derailed on Friday, July 11, in the ghat (bush area) section between Lonavala and Karjat near Monkey Hill station, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (CR). Due to the incident, long-distance and express train were affected as some trains delayed. The restoration work are in progresss. CR said that no loclal trains scheduled are not affected all sevevices are running as per the scheduled.

