Two young men were rescued from the valley along with their two-wheeler

Pune - A two-wheeler crashed into a 60-foot valley at Warandh Ghat on Mahad Marg. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident. However, two young men were slightly injured in the incident. Besides, the two-wheeler was also damaged. Both of them are young residents of Pune. With the help of Bhoiraj Water Disaster Team and local villagers, the two were rescued from the valley along with their two-wheelers.