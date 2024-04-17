Abhradeep Saha Aka Angry Rantman Passes Away: Popular YouTuber Dies at 27 After Open Heart Surgery

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, known by his social media name Angry Rantman, has passed away. According to the recent community posts on his official YouTube channel, Angry Rantman was in hospital ever since he underwent a major surgery last month. It is being speculated that he had an open heart surgery. 11 days ago, his father shared hi health update with fans and revealed that he was still in ICU and is recovering.

Two days ago, another update was shared which stated, "He is in a really critical situation with life saving support System, Pray for a Faster Recovery." However, doctos failed to save him and the young lad passed away last night. Abhradeep Saha aka Angry Rantman was a known content creator who used to made videos related to sports, specially Football. As per the information available on the internet, he hailed from Kolkata and was born on February 19, 1996.He owned a big fanbase on different platforms. On YouTube, his channel 'Angry Rantman' has over 481k subscribers and 119k followers on Instagram.



