Alive Snake Found in Vegetable Curry at Food Service Outlet in Bhandara (Watch)

A really disturbing incident happened at a place offering food services in Bhandara when someone discovered a snake in the vegetable curry they were serving. The video of this shocking find was posted on Instagram and quickly went viral. In the video, you can see someone lifting the snake out of the container with the vegetable curry. Initially, it's claimed that the snake is not alive, but upon a closer look, it's clear that the snake is moving, indicating signs of life. The video suggests that this snake is the third most poisonous in India.

Unfortunately, the exact location of this incident is unknown, and there's not much information available. The video has garnered over 7 million views, sparking a variety of reactions on social media. Some users argue that the snake is a non-venomous Common Sand Boa, while others insist it belongs to the highly venomous Russell Viper species. Concerns are raised about the people who consumed the curry, with suggestions that they should seek immediate medical attention.

This incident brings back memories of a similar situation in 2023 when a snake was found in the mid-day meal served at a government school in Bihar's Forbesganj, Araria district. Many students fell ill after eating the food prepared by an NGO. The food distribution was stopped, and the affected students were taken to the hospital. Reports conflicted, with villagers claiming over 100 children suffered health issues, while government officials stated that 25 children had fallen ill and were hospitalized. An investigation was launched into the incident.