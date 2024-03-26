'Ang Laga De' Holi Reel Shot Inside Delhi Metro Rail Not a Deepfake, Claims X User With Video Source

A video of two girls sitting on the floor inside a Delhi metro and applying Holi colour on each other has been doing rounds on social media. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has responded to the clip showing two women celebrating Holi inside a metro coach with the popular Bollywood song 'Ang Laga De' playing in the background.

DMRC said in a statement that it is investigating the authenticity of the video. "On first impression, the authenticity of the video shot inside the metro also appears doubtful," the DMRC said, raising the possibility of deepfake technology being used.

"Through numerous campaigns and commuter awareness drives, we have tried to educate passengers about refraining from making reels or engaging in any activity that inconveniences fellow commuters," the statement further said.

However, X (formerly known as Twitter) named NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs, denied that the viral clip is not created with the Artificial intelligence technology (AI), but it is a real video. The claim appears to be true. It can be seen that the video was uploaded to one of its girl's Instagram accounts (Preeti.morya.7145).

Dear @OfficialDMRC here is the source of your so called AI generated video. Insta handle preeti.morya_7145. In case you too like to issue at least a challan if nuthing more.#होली#होलिकोत्सवhttps://t.co/QYVLiZZt8cpic.twitter.com/9V7BnfNdJQ — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 25, 2024

"Dear Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, here is the source of your so-called AI-generated video. Insta handles preeti.morya_7145. In case you too like to issue at least a challan if nothing more," NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs post read.

The Noida Traffic Police also fined the Two Women for violations related to riding without a helmet and triple riding. The two girls can be seen seating behind a man who is riding a bike. The girls are interestingly facing each other. It just so happens that the background music is the same tune that was utilised in the controversial "metro video" that was allegedly shot on the Delhi Metro. The two girls can also be seen colouring each other in the video as the bike travels down the road. For the violations, the women were fined Rs 33,000.

In another Instagram reel shared on the same profile, a similar act on the same Bollywood song, 'Ang Laga De, ' can also be seen. This time, they are sitting on the road and celebrating Holi by applying colours to each other's cheeks.