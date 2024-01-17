Bihar Shocker: Thief Hangs Through Train Window About 1Km in Bhagalpur After Failed Phone Snatching, Video Goes Viral

In a bizarre and alarming incident that unfolded in Bhagalpur, Bihar, a daring thief found himself in an uncomfortable situation after attempting to snatch a passenger's phone on a moving train. In a viral video shared multiple times on social media websites, it is seen that the snatcher was hanging onto the running train, and passengers inside the railway compartment were beating him through the window.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Bhagalpur area in Bihar, where a female passenger was sitting near the window and talking on the phone. A thief suddenly snatched the mobile phone and attempted to run away. During this time, other passengers inside the train managed to catch the thief. As the train started moving, the thief remained hanging from the window for over 1 kilometre.

A similar incident was reported in 2022 when a train was approaching the end of its journey from Begusarai to Khagaria. In this case, a man attempted to snatch a mobile phone near Sahebpur Kamal station. However, an alert passenger grabbed his arm, preventing the thief from escaping. As the train was about to leave the station, the thief pleaded to be let go. Unmoved by his multiple requests, the passengers took matters into their own hands, giving him a memorable lesson. Eventually, the snatcher slid his other arm through the window rails, with passengers holding onto him throughout the 10-kilometer journey. The incident was captured on video and shared by ANI on September 16.