Delhi Metro Witnesses Violent Fight Between Women, Video Viral

Numerous local videos from Delhi frequently go viral on social media platforms. One recent video capturing the attention of many features a crowded Delhi Metro scene. It shows two women in a crowded metro getting into a fight, pulling each other's hair. The incident has gained a lot of attention online.

The two women, who are not identified, are seen arguing over an unknown issue. The argument escalates and one woman slaps the other. two women then begin to fight, and the other woman's friends join in.

Kalesh b/w Women inside Delhi Metro over Push and shove (One lady steps-up on Other lady's Foot) pic.twitter.com/aTaMSHeQkv — Fight Club 2.0 (@WeneedFight) December 31, 2023

The fight is eventually broken up by other passengers. The video has been widely shared on social media, with many users criticizing the women for their behavior. Earlier, Delhi Metro administration has issued several warnings against such incidents in the past. However, the warnings appear to have had little effect. The metro has not yet issued a statement on the incident.