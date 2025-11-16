Foot-Washing Video at River Thames Goes Viral, Netizens Clash Over ‘Right or Wrong’

A video showing an Indian man washing his feet in the River Thames has gone viral, triggering widespread online debate filled with criticism, cultural arguments, and confusion. The clip captures the man standing at the water’s edge in central London, rinsing his feet, with some accounts alleging he later took a complete bath in the river. The Thames, a historic waterway running past landmarks such as the London Eye, Tower Bridge, and the Houses of Parliament, became the centre of attention as social media erupted. Viewers were quickly divided, with some calling the act inappropriate while others dismissed it as harmless.

Indian Man Seen Washing Feet In London's Thames River People Angry. why are indians doing this type of stupidity. pic.twitter.com/erGeJ2UReB — Praveen 🚩 (@wtf_praveen) November 14, 2025

Reactions poured in across platforms, reflecting a broad range of opinions. One user remarked, “The colour of the river shows that it’s better not to wash anything." Another commented, “Don’t wash your feet, bro. They are drinking this water, please don’t wash." Others questioned the criticism itself, asking whether such an action was truly problematic. “With all due respect, what’s the issue with washing feet in the river?" one person wrote. Another added, “Is it illegal to dip your foot into the water?" However, some responses took a xenophobic turn, including comments such as, “Why are Indians doing this type of stupidity?"

Further negative remarks followed, including one stating, “As if Ganga and Yamuna were not enough, they want to make the Thames a replica." The incident also revived discussions on the Thames’ long-standing pollution issues. Recent environmental studies cited by The Guardian revealed alarming levels of E. coli and sewage contamination in various parts of the river. Investigators additionally reported the presence of “wet-wipe islands,” large clusters of discarded wipes and plastic waste, particularly near Hammersmith Bridge. Broader assessments across England indicate a record number of official bathing sites now rated as having “poor” water quality, including several stretches along the Thames.