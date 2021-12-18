Groom beaten by bride's family due to demand for dowry, video goes viral

A groom has been beaten to death at Sahibabad in Ghaziabad near Delhi last night. The video of the groom being beaten is going viral on social media. Before putting mangalsutra around the bride's neck at the wedding, some people have come on stage and beaten the groom.

This one and a half minute video is going viral. In which some people from bride's side beat the groom. Groom's relatives were trying to save him. At the time of marriage, the groom's father demanded a dowry of Rs 10 lakh from the bride's family. He also threatened to call off the wedding if they did not receive the money. But even before the marriage, the girl's family had given 3 lakh cash and 1 lakh diamond ring to the groom's family. But the groom's family was not satisfied with the dowry. They demanded Rs 10 lakh at the wedding. Despite their best efforts, the groom's family did not listen. After that, the bride's family got angry and started beating the groom. But the story does not end there.

The girl's family claimed that the groom had been married 2-3 times before. The girl's family also revealed the photo in the public. The accused groom's name is Mujjamil who lives in Agra. When the video of the accused groom being beaten in the marriage hall went viral, people said that they did the right thing. However, this is not the first such incident.