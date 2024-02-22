Gujarat: Racial Comments Spark Outrage at Parul University in Vadodara; Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident reported at Parul University's campus dormitory in Gujarat's Vadodara was showcased in a widely shared video, sparking online controversy. According to the reports clash between African and Indian students began with alleged racial comments.

A viral clip uploaded on X handle (formerly known as Twitter) under 'Arhant Shelby,' the video depicts a physical altercation with students exchanging punches amid heightened tensions. However, the exact details of the clash between students are unclear.

The incident has raised concerns about racial incidents within the university and the safety of its foreign students. Parul University has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. The incident fueled online speculation and criticism, with many users demanding an investigation into the matter and appropriate action against those involved.