Independence Day 2025: Six Versions of Gandhi Go Viral as Students’ Drawings Win the Internet

Ahead of Independence Day, a humorous video from a school drawing competition has gone viral. As the country gears up to celebrate August 15, or Independence Day, preparations are in full swing across India — from schools to corporate offices — with various programs being organized. In this context, a light-hearted video is making the rounds online, evoking nostalgia for school days. Back in school, many of us participated in such events — writing essays on freedom fighters or taking part in drawing competitions depicting Independence Day scenes. Similarly, this viral video captures a moment from one such drawing competition where students showcased their art. In the video, you can see paintings of Mahatma Gandhi made by school children. These artworks might transport you back to your childhood. The clip was shared by the Instagram page @kairakakoti, featuring six students’ paintings — all portraying Gandhi. Interestingly, all six paintings are different. The photos have garnered over 300,000 views, with netizens reacting humorously. Some are asking, “Where is Gandhi in this?” while others have fallen in love with the second painting in particular. Watch the video and decide which version of Gandhi you like best.

(Photo Courtesy – kairakakoti/Instagram)

Mahatma Gandhi, fondly called the Father of the Nation, was born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat. He played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle, guided by his principles of truth and non-violence. Gandhi led several major movements, including the Champaran Satyagraha, the Dandi March, and the Quit India Movement.

What set Gandhi apart was his simple attire paired with a radiant personality. His ideology continues to inspire people across the globe. His thoughts provided direction to India’s independence movement, earning him the title “Mahatma” — meaning “Great Soul” — bestowed upon Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.