IndiGo Passengers Gripped with Fear as Delhi-Srinagar Flight Encounters Intense Turbulence Due to Bad Weather

An IndiGo flight, 6E6125, from New Delhi to Srinagar faced heavy turbulence on Monday due to bad weather conditions. The flight departed from Delhi airport at 5:25 pm and encountered turbulence caused by heavy rain. Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and the Martin movie team were on board but escaped unhurt after their aircraft skidded off the runway at an airport. Fortunately, the entire film crew landed safely. The Martin movie team, in the final stages of shooting, was traveling from Delhi to Srinagar in an IndiGo flight for a song shoot.

Adverse weather conditions prevented the pilot from landing, causing panic among passengers. Thankfully, the pilot managed to land the aircraft safely with timely intervention.

An Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar was hit by severe turbulence due to bad weather. A narrow escape.



Avoid traveling in bad weather. pic.twitter.com/yX1Z4fhQcv — Kashur Tamadun (@kashur_tamadun) February 19, 2024

Baba Firdous, the chief of 'Kashmir Seva Sangh' was also on board the flight. He later said it was a new life for him and all the other passengers on the flight. In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route." "The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather," the statement read. Rains and snowfall lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for the second day, thus suspending traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway after landslides and shooting of stones from hillocks at over half-a-dozen places in Ramban district. Two interstate highways were also closed as a precautionary measure in view of fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah in Doda district.



