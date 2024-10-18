Jharkhand Shocker: Shopkeepers Arrested After Being Caught Preparing Panipuri Dough With Feet, and Mixing Toilet Cleaner; Shocking Visuals Surface

A video allegedly showing two youths from Garhwa district, Jharkhand, kneading dough for Golgappa using their bare feet has gone viral on social media. There are also claims that the dough was mixed with Harpic (toilet cleaner) and urea fertilizer. The video, posted on the social media platform X, shows two men kneading flour with their feet. In the background, stacks of plastic-wrapped Golgappas can be seen placed nearby. According to a report by Hindustan, the incident caused outrage among locals at the Nagar Panchayat headquarters market, who confronted the shopkeepers involved. The police were alerted, and the two individuals were detained.

Shopkeepers Admit to Adding Urea and Harpic

During police interrogation, the accused admitted to mixing urea and Harpic into the Golgappa dough to enhance its taste. Arvind Yadav, one of the shopkeepers, revealed that a recent altercation with his cousins, Anshu and Raghavendra, led to the viral video. The cousins secretly recorded the footage of the shopkeepers kneading the dough with their feet following the argument.

The police have since shut down the shop. Akash Kumar, the officer in charge, reported that both shopkeepers hail from Uttar Pradesh—35-year-old Arvind Yadav from Soma village in Jhansi district, and 30-year-old Satish Kumar Srivastava from Noorpur village in Jalaun district. A suspicious white chemical, resembling alum, was found with the accused, and it will be sent for laboratory testing. The accused’s parents have been summoned, and after completing the necessary legal procedures, the shopkeepers will face further action, including jail time.