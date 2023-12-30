Live Worm in Sandwich Sparks Outrage on IndiGo Flight

A public health professional and dietician, Kushboo Gupta, detailed a disturbing incident on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai, sparking concerns about food safety and customer service. On December 29th, Gupta purchased a pre-booked vegetarian sandwich onboard the morning flight. However, her meal took a horrifying turn when, after taking a bite, she discovered a live worm wriggling inside.

Gupta documented the unsettling discovery on Instagram, sharing a video showcasing the worm alongside a scathing critique of the airline's food quality and service standards. The situation escalated due to the alleged nonchalant response from the flight attendant. Gupta claimed that despite alerting the attendant, they continued distributing the sandwiches to other passengers, including children and the elderly, potentially exposing them to health risks.

"This was the worst experience I have ever had with any airline," Gupta stated in her Instagram post. "The presence of a live worm in my food is not only disgusting but also poses a serious health hazard. The flight attendant's casual response to this situation only adds to my disappointment. Passenger safety and well-being should be a top priority for any airline, and this incident clearly demonstrates a failure on IndiGo's part."

Gupta's Instagram post quickly gained traction, garnering widespread attention and criticism towards IndiGo. The airline has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.