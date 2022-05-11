Man makes largest ball point pen weighing 37.23 kg enters Guinness World Record

An Indian man has made a record for making the world's largest ball point pen. The pen is 5.5 meters (18 feet, 0.53 inches) tall and weighs 37.23 kg. This pen is definitely not for general use. Acharya Makunuri Srinivas, a resident of Hyderabad, has made this big pen. It has also made it into Guinness Book of World Records on Monday. 9 kg brass was used for the pen. With a difference of 1.45 meters, this pen also broke the previous world record. The Guinness Book of World Records has also shared Pen's video on social media.

"As a child, when my mother used to give me a pen for writing, when I grew up, I used to imagine that I would design a unique pen," said Srinivas, who makes pens.

"Largest ball point pen 5.5 m (18 ft 0.53 in) long, weighing 37.23 kg (82.08 lb 1.24 oz) by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa. This ball-point behemoth engraved with scenes from Indian mythology was crafted by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa from India. The 9-kg (19-lb 13.5-oz) brass pen measured 5.5 m (18 ft 0.53 in) long – beating the previous record by 1.45 m (4 ft 9 in) – when it was assessed in Hyderabad, India, on 24 Apr 2011. As per the guidelines, the pen “dispenses ink at its tip during use by the rolling action of a small metal sphere”, captioned Guinness World Records.