Man orders coffee from restaurant, finds piece of chicken in it

We often order meals online to save time. But a shocking incident took place in Delhi after a person ordered coffee online. The man ordered a coffee from Zomato at the Third Wave India restaurant in Delhi. He was shocked to found a piece of chicken in his coffee. The case is currently going viral on social media. A man named Sumit Saurabh shared this shocking information from his Twitter account and told what happened to him. Sumit ordered coffee from Zomato at a restaurant in Delhi and after finding a piece of chicken in the coffee, he slammed Zomato and Third Wave India on Twitter. Sumit had ordered this coffee for his wife who is a vegetarian.

Sumit tweeted, "Ordered coffee from @zomato, (@thirdwaveindia), this is too much. I chicken piece in coffee ! Pathetic. My association with you officially ended today."

Sumit Saurabh shared the story on Twitter on June 3. He had ordered coffee from his usual place called Third Wave India in Delhi. The man had placed the order through Zomato. However, after tasting the coffee, his vegetarian wife found a small piece of chicken in it. Sumit posted a photo of a cup of coffee with a piece of chicken on the lid.