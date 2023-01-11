Marine Drive police rescue drowning man; video goes viral

A daring rescue of a drowning man on Mumbai's Marine Drive has been captured on camera. Mumbai police successfully rescued the man and saved his life.

When the officers on duty at the Marine Drive PO Station saw that a man was drowning in the sea, they rushed to the spot. The officers rescued the man from the water and gave him first aid before transporting him to the hospital for further treatment.

The video shows four uniformed police officers helping two divers retrieve a drowning man while the other uniformed police officers help pull out the middle-aged man.