By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2025 05:41 PM2025-01-07T17:41:32+5:302025-01-07T17:43:17+5:30

Massive Icicle Falls on Tourists Posing Under Frozen Waterfall in China, Chilling Video Goes Viral

A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing tourists being struck by massive icicle while posing for photos beneath a frozen waterfall in Xi'an, China. The incident occurred on January 5.


Reports say the tourists were taking pictures under the Heishancha Waterfall when a ton of snow suddenly fell from a height. The snow struck the group causing panic. Tourists screamed and rushed to escape the falling snow.

One person was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment. After the incident, local authorities banned tourists from visiting the area for safety.

The video was shared on Instagram by the account @livingchina. The caption warned about the dangers of snowy waterfalls and advised keeping a safe distance. A similar incident took place in 2019 when falling snow injured nine people. Local authorities continue to warn about the risks of frozen waterfalls.

