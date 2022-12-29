Mid-air fight breaks out between passengers inside Bangkok-India flight

A mid air scuffle took place inside flight among passengers of Bangok India airways.In a video that is being widely shared on social media, two men can be seen arguing with each other while the flight's crew members try to pacify the situation.One of the men can be heard saying "shanti se baath" (sit down quietly), while the other says, "hath neeche kar" (put your hand down).

Within seconds, the verbal spat turns physical with one man aggressively slapping the other. The man can be seen removing his spectacles and then hitting the other man, as the former's friends join the fight. The other man, however, did not hit back and can only be seen defending himself.Co-passengers and cabin crew can be heard asking the man to stop the fight before some flight attendants successfully separate the two