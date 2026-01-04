‘Mind-Blowing’: Delhi Employee Earning ₹26,000 Buys ₹70,000 iPhone, Boss Left Stunned

A Delhi-based restaurateur’s social media post describing his employee’s decision to buy an iPhone costing almost three times his monthly income has sparked widespread online discussion. The business owner revealed that his operations manager earns Rs. 26,000 per month but recently purchased an iPhone priced at Rs. 70,000. The post rapidly gained traction on social media, triggering intense debate around salary levels, personal financial choices, and rising aspirations among workers in India’s service industry. Many users viewed the incident as a reflection of changing consumption patterns, while others questioned whether existing wage structures adequately match modern living costs and lifestyle expectations.

Kawaljeet Singh, who operates a restaurant business in Delhi, shared his surprise on social media platform X after learning about his operations manager’s spending decision. In his post, Singh explained how the employee managed to arrange the money despite his modest income. According to Singh, the funds were gathered through a mix of strategies, including a one-month salary advance, Rs. 14,000 taken from personal savings, and close to Rs. 30,000 borrowed via an online lending platform. The remaining amount was structured through financing, requiring the employee to pay monthly instalments of Rs. 3,000 over the next year.

One of my Operations Manager with 26k salary has just bought a ~70 k iPhone.



His financing plan⬇️



1 month salary advance from us

14k cash payment

30k online financing with approx 3k monthly EMI for 12 months.



& btw he has 3 kids & a dependent wife at home



Mind= Blown ! — Kawaljeet Singh (@kawal279) November 26, 2025

What further astonished Singh was the employee’s personal responsibility, as he supports a family of four comprising his wife and three children. Highlighting this aspect, Singh expressed disbelief at the financial choice and described the situation as “Mind-blowing,” while narrating the episode online. His remarks added fuel to the discussion, as users debated whether the purchase reflected poor financial planning or illustrated the growing desire for premium products even among lower-income earners. The post soon transcended the individual case and became a broader conversation about aspirations, peer pressure, and access to easy credit in today’s digital economy.

Singh faced online criticism over his post

As the post gained popularity, it attracted a flood of reactions from social media users across platforms. While some questioned the employee’s financial judgement, a significant portion of users redirected their criticism towards Singh himself. Many argued that an operations manager handling critical responsibilities should not be earning such a limited salary. Several comments accused the restaurateur of underpaying his staff and called on him to reassess his compensation policies. Users suggested that inadequate wages force employees to rely on loans and credit, thereby pushing them into financially risky decisions simply to keep up with social expectations.

What Singh said in his defence

For everyone claiming he is underpaid:



- He works in FnB, so accommodation and food expenses are being taken care of by us. (Approx 15-20k avg monthly cost)

- He doesn’t have a formal education, no other skills. Joined as a delivery boy & within 2-3 years, takes care of local… — Kawaljeet Singh (@kawal279) November 26, 2025

Responding to the backlash, Singh issued a detailed clarification defending the existing salary framework. He explained that the employee did not possess formal educational qualifications and had originally joined the organisation as a delivery boy. Over the years, the worker received internal training and gradually took on responsibilities related to local operations. Singh stressed that the employee’s role and salary evolved through experience rather than formal credentials. He maintained that the current pay was aligned with the individual’s background, skills, and growth within the company, countering claims that the compensation was unfair or exploitative.

Singh further underlined that the employee’s overall benefits extended beyond the stated monthly salary. “Since the man works in the food and beverage sector, his accommodation and meals - worth around Rs. 20,000 per month - are completely covered by the company,” he clarified. He also noted that the employee has the flexibility to seek salary advances whenever required, offering additional financial support during emergencies. Addressing critics directly, Singh challenged those who felt the employee deserved higher pay to hire him at a better package. He added that finding a more formally qualified candidate at the same salary would not be difficult.

Premium smartphone craze on the rise

The incident has also highlighted a broader trend of rising demand for premium gadgets across India. In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics at Amazon India, said that the platform has recorded a significant surge in premium technology purchases. Smartphones priced above Rs. 30,000 have grown 46 percent year-on-year, while premium tablets have risen 60 percent, driven largely by demand from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Laptops costing over Rs. 1 lakh also witnessed a 33 percent increase, supported by EMI options and exchange offers.

Counterpoint Research echoes similar findings, noting that more consumers are stretching their budgets through credit and instalment plans to acquire premium products associated with status and success. According to the report, the premium smartphone segment registered the fastest growth, with shipments rising 29 percent year-on-year. This surge significantly contributed to the overall smartphone market value, which grew 18 percent annually. Additionally, the average selling price increased by 13 percent, indicating a clear shift towards higher-end devices despite income constraints, reflecting evolving aspirations and changing spending behaviour among Indian consumers.