Mumbai Techie Faces Caste Discrimination in Gujarat, Dreams of Inclusive India Turned Nightmare

A Mumbai-based tech professional, Anirudh Kejriwal, who recently relocated to Gujarat, has come forward with a shocking tale of facing caste discrimination while attempting to buy his first home in the state. The individual who chose Gujarat over an opportunity in Singapore expressed his heartbreak and disappointment at the turn of events.

After living in Mumbai for years, I decided to move to Gujarat, choosing it over an opportunity in Singapore. I was captivated by the promise of GIFT City and the grand vision our PM and government laid out for us. It inspired me so much that I took a big step and decided to buy… https://t.co/3HNmc9BiWN — Anirudh Kejriwal (@AnirudhKejriwal) February 25, 2024

The techie, according to his X profile, who worked as a Vice President at JP Morgan, captivated by the promise of GIFT City and the grand vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government, decided to pursue a future in Gujarat. This vision inspired him to take a significant step – purchasing his first house in the state. However, his excitement was short-lived as he encountered unexpected challenges due to his caste.

It’s deeply disheartening to face such blatant caste discrimination in Gujarat's capital, a state that should lead by example for India's progress. What's more shocking is that this discrimination persists irrespective of one's background, affecting even those not considered a… https://t.co/3jfOvyQjJW — Anirudh Kejriwal (@AnirudhKejriwal) February 25, 2024

Denied Entry in Society:

Despite completing the initial formalities and paying an advance, the buyer was barred from finalizing the sale due to his caste. The society's management openly refused to allow people from "other" castes to reside in the community. This blatant discrimination in the heart of Gujarat left the techie in disbelief.

Shocked to face blatant caste discrimination in Sant Vihar 1 Society, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. My attempt to buy a flat turned into a nightmare as society's management is barring my entry due to caste. #Gandhinagar#Gujarat#CasteDiscrimination@GujaratPolice@CMOGuj… — Anirudh Kejriwal (@AnirudhKejriwal) February 24, 2024

The situation escalated further when a group of nearly 30 individuals gathered, threatening him with consequences if he purchase house. He was pressured to submit proof of caste.

The Mumbai techie has been forced to seek legal recourse. This incident, however, raises larger concerns about societal norms and the true extent of progress made in eradicating caste discrimination in India.