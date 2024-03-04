Mumbai Traffic Cop Flouts Traffic Rules, Enters Wrong Side at Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Video Goes Viral

A video of a traffic police officer in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, sparking questions from the public about the governance of the city's transportation system.

The traffic police are responsible for maintaining the traffic system in the city. They strive to ensure smooth traffic flow and driver discipline. To address the rising number of accidents and tackle irresponsible drivers, the traffic police have intensified their efforts. However, what happens when the traffic police themselves violate the rules?

The incident was recorded by a car's dashboard camera, showing a Mumbai Traffic Police constable driving against the traffic flow on the Bandra flyover.