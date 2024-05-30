Ratan Tata's Heartwarming Gesture for Stray Dog at Taj Hotel Wins Hearts Online

Industrialist Ratan Tata is known for his love for animals, especially dogs. His recent act of kindness towards a stray kid is winning the hearts of many on the internet. The stray dog in question was sleeping peacefully in front of the door of the Taj, the five-star hotel in Mumbai owned by Tata. His picture was captured by Ruby Khan, who was staying at the hotel, and posted it on social media.

In her post, Khan said that Ratan Tata himself had instructed not to remove the stray dog from the hotel. He had told the staff to let him sleep wherever he wanted if such stray animals are coming and sleeping on their own in the hotel premises, then do not remove them deliberately. That's why the hotel staff told Ruby Khan that no one was removing the dog sleeping at the door of the hotel. To appreciate this heart-winning act, Ruby Khan wrote a post and shared the news with everyone. Ruby Khan is employed in a high position in a corporate company. Taj Hotel also reacted to the post and thanked Ruby Khan.

See Ruby Khan's full post

Ruby Khan says in her post, "Taj Hotel is the first choice for numerous high-ranking personalities, from many political dignitaries to national and international celebrities. Therefore, the hotel premises have to be kept very tidy and image-preserving. The entrance of this hotel is also very important. A dog was sleeping peacefully at the same entrance, which many may not have noticed. But instead, I enquired with the hotel staff and they told me that Ratan Tata has instructed that if any stray animal is in the hotel premises, do not remove them. They have feelings, too."

Ratan Tata is also known as an animal lover. He has a special love for dogs. The Taj Hotel has also given an official reaction to Ruby's post. "Hello Ruby, thank you for sharing this information. At the Taj, every guest makes sure that the Taj feels like their home. We value empathy and inclusiveness. Your thoughts are also really in line with our core values."

