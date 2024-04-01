Rohit Sharma Spotted Driving Range Rover With Unique Number Plate Ahead of MI vs RR Match (Watch Video)

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma arrived at the stadium in a Range Rover autobiography before Monday's IPL match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Hitman opted for his personal vehicle instead of travelling with the team on the bus. The car's personalised license plate displayed the number 264, which is Sharma's highest ODI score, achieved against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Watch video here:

Rohit Sharma in his car - "Range Rover". 🔥pic.twitter.com/aYvBISbiQz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2024

Mumbai Seeks First Win

The Mumbai Indians are winless after two matches in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. The five-time champions fell to the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixtures.

Currently, Mumbai sits in 10th place in the IPL standings with no points. Their next challenge comes against a Rajasthan Royals team in top form.

Royals Aim for Third Straight Win

Led by captain Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals have been dominant so far, winning both of their matches in the tournament. The Royals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals and will look to extend their winning streak against Mumbai.

However, a victory at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be a tough task. The Royals will need to be at their best to secure a third