Shocking! UK women finds whole chicken head in KFC wings box

The KFC chicken bucket makes every ones mouth watering, but do you know something very miserable happened in KFC, that after reading this news you won't ever dare to eat there food.



Yes, you read that right one women in UK who took her takeaway order found whole complete chicken head with eyes and beak, partially covered in crispy batter in her hot wings order.

The costumer name is Gabrielle she ordered the takeaway meal from a KFC in wickenham, England and found the chicken head there, she leave the negative review on the official site, with two stars and wrote "I found a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal. Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh,".



Later this review was posted by the Instagram handle 'Takeawaytrauma' after seeing the post netizens left several comments on it. The picture is going so viral on social media. KFC also reacted on Twitter and said they are 'baffled' how this has happened, and also said the women gave most generous review ever with two stars "the most generous two-star review ever."



The company also told to The Sun Online that they are really surprised by the picture "We were genuinely surprised by this photo. Since Gabrielle got in touch, we’ve been looking into how it happened,".



They further stated that "It's one we've taken incredibly seriously - already putting further measures in place without suppliers as well as retraining our teams to prevent it happening again,”.



KFC also made a great move by offering Gabrielle free meals, and by also inviting her whole family on the same takeaway KFC outlet.