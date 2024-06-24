Singapore: Man Wins $4 Million at Marina Bay Casino, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Excitement (Watch Video)

In a tragic turn of events, a man who struck it rich at Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore with a $4 million jackpot died shortly after from a cardiac arrest induced by the excitement of his win. The unidentified winner, who was a regular visitor to the casino, hit the life-changing jackpot during a high-stakes game. Eyewitnesses reported that the man was visibly ecstatic and overwhelmed as he realized the enormity of his winnings.

A man won $4 million at Marina Bay Singapore Casino but suffered a cardiac arrest from the excitement and died. 💸#MarinaBaySingaporeCasino#Casino#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/Py5ttMkniH — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 24, 2024

Casino staff and emergency medical services responded swiftly to the scene when the man collapsed, but despite their best efforts, they were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the casino, with the cause of death attributed to cardiac arrest triggered by extreme excitement. The Casino at Marina Bay, with its four levels of gaming floor space and over 2,300 slot machines to choose from, offers a vast selection of the newest and most popular electronic gaming machines worldwide. With over 250 game titles to choose from, this opulent 15,000-square-metre casino houses 500 gaming tables, 1,600 slot machines (dubbed "jackpot machines" by locals), and more than 30 private gaming rooms.